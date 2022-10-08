Connie Nielsen, from Wonder Woman, is the new confirmation in Follow Me

Connie Nielsen, known for her role in “Gladiator” and also, more recently, in “Wonder Woman“, will join the psychological thriller, “Follow Me”.

Nielsen was one of the latest confirmations on “Follow Me”. Before the actress had already been announced in the project Sam Hunt and also Stef Dawson.

The project, “Follow Me”, is set to be directed by Scotsman Siri Rødnes, and has been described as a psychological thriller full of twists and turns. However, the official synopsis of the film is still under wraps.

As far as Connie Nielsen’s long career is concerned, the actress has a lot of work under her belt. “The Devil’s Advocate”, “Rushmore” and “Mission to Mars” are just some of the best known projects. In addition, the actress also participated in “Boss” and “I Am The Night”, having also worked with the actress of “The Morning Show”, in “The Good Wife” or participated in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”. ”. More recently, Nielsen was seen as Queen Hippolyta of the Amazons in the movie “Wonder Woman“, alongside Gal Gadot, having returned to repeat that role in “Wonder Woman 1984” and again in “Justice League” by Zack Snyder. Now on your agenda we can find projects like “Tonight at Noon”, Chiwetel Ejiofor (from “12 Years a Slave”) or also in “Role Play” with Kaley Cuoco and Bill Nighy.

“Follow Me” is still in the development stage, and the filming of the film has not yet been set. The release date, in turn, remains unknown.

TRAILER | THE QUEEN BY CONNIE NIELSEN

So, what’s your favorite movie starring Connie Nielsen?