Corinthians makes official Millene’s return after two years out of the club

Corinthians made official the return of forward Millene to the women’s squad this Saturday. The athlete was defending the colors of Internacional and will now make her third visit to Timão – check ad below.

as advanced by my wheel, negotiations between the player and the club had been going on for a few days. Last Friday night, Millene had his contract terminated with Internacional and was free to define his return to Parque São Jorge.

The striker is in Oslo, Norway, for the friendly dispute with the Brazilian team during the FIFA Data. Millene is accompanied by her new teammates, the other Corinthians fans: Lelê, Tarciane, Tamires, Jaqueline and Adriana.

Now, the expectation is for the player to arrive for the Women’s Libertadores dispute. With the official signing, Millene can be entered in the competition in place of another injured athlete. The new reinforcement of Timão also arrives to reinforce the team, commanded by Arthur Elias, for the dispute of the Paulista Championship.

This will be the attacker’s third visit to Parque São Jorge. First he worked for almost two years, between 2018 and 2019, he ended up returning in 2020, but he was unable to perform due to the stoppage of the national calendar, due to Covid-19. For Timão, Millene has 77 games, 45 goals and three titles won (Brazilian in 2018 and Libertadores and Paulista in 2019).

See Millene’s ad published by Corinthians

