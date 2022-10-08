Corinthians vs Athletico: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Timão is coming off a frustrating 2-2 draw against Juventude, the league’s lantern, in Caxias do Sul. The match was marked by individual errors by Raul Gustavo and Gustavo Mosquito, who “delivered goals on a tray” to the opponent, as defined by Vítor Pereira. The stumble prevented Timão from overtaking Fluminense and taking the third position in the table.

Corinthians x Athletico record — Photo: ge

The match is the last for Corinthians before the first game of the Copa do Brasil final, scheduled for Wednesday, the 12th, against Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena.

Hurricane also arrives from a 1-1 draw with Fortaleza, at Arena da Baixada, and wasted the chance to cheat on the G-4 again. In addition, the seventh Atlético-MG approached by G-6 and reduced the difference to two points. Hurricane is in sixth place, with 48 points, and tries to end a double fast: it hasn’t won Corinthians away from home since 2009 and has never won the Neo Química Arena.

PVC analyzes Corinthians vs Athletico-PR, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão

Streaming: Sportv and Premiere (for all Brazil) with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Maurício Noriega and Ricardinho.

Real time: O ge tracks all bids – click here to follow.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

Despite having almost his entire squad at his disposal, except for the certain absence of Gil, suspended, and the probable absence of Júnior Moraes, who already trains with the group, but comes without rhythm, Vítor Pereira should spare his holders thinking about the final of the Copa do Brasil. Brazil on Wednesday. Fausto Vera is back from suspension and could appear in the team that starts playing this Saturday.

With that, players like Rafael Ramos, Bruno Méndez, Ramiro and Mateus Vital should gain more minutes on the field against Athletico. The “fominhas” Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes can alternate during the match.

Who is out: Gil (suspended).

hanging: Adson, Giovanni and Giuliano.

Likely Escalation: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Fausto Vera, Ramiro and Giuliano; Adson, Mateus Vital and Yuri Alberto (Róger Guedes).

Probable lineup of Corinthians for the game against Athletico, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge

Athletico – Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

Felipão has the turns of defender Pedro Henrique and striker Vitor Roque, who were suspended. The defender was still recovering from 10 points in the ankle and disputed a vacancy with Matheus Felipe for the vacancy of captain Thiago Heleno, who is currently serving a suspension.

Left-back Abner is also available after suffering a sprained ankle and being out for a month. The red-black coach had also said that he could spare players due to wear and tear, and midfielder Fernandinho did not travel.

Likely Escalation: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique (Matheus Felipe), Nico Hernández and Abner; Erick, Alex Santana and David Terans; Canobbio, Vitinho and Pablo (Vitor Roque).

Athletico likely to face Corinthians — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Fernandinho (spared); Thiago Heleno (suspended); Julimar, Reinaldo and Marcelo Cirino (medical department).

hanging: Felipão, Hugo Moura, Fernandinho, Matheus Fernandes, Léo Cittadini, Vitor Bueno and Pablo.

