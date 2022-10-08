Coritiba lineup: Guto Ferreira should repeat team for the first time against Bragantino | coritiba

O coach Guto Ferreira should repeat the Coritiba team for the match against RB Bragantino, on Saturday, at 18:00, at Couto Pereira. The duel is valid for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Regarding the game against Palmeiras, the coach will maintain, for the first time, a lineup from one confrontation to the other.

Despite the rout suffered, the formation is seen as Alviverde’s base for this final stretch of competition.

Probable Coritiba: Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade and Boschilia; Warley, Fabricio Daniel and Alef Manga.

The return of the left-back Diego Porfirio it could even create a doubt in the team. However, he still remains unrelated after recovering from injury. already the right-back Nathan Mendes, the sock Robinho and the attacker Adrian Martínez are still in the process of transition.

In the offensive sector, the attacking midfielder Thonny Anderson took the third yellow card in the last game and is out of the confrontation.

On the other hand, the defender Guillermo and the extreme Hernan Perez worked normally with the group and are options in the reserve bank.

goalkeepers : Alex Muralha and Gabriel;

: Alex Muralha and Gabriel; defenders : Egídio, Guillermo, Henrique, Jhon Chancellor, Luciano Castan, Matheus Alexandre, Natanael and Rafael Santos;

: Egídio, Guillermo, Henrique, Jhon Chancellor, Luciano Castan, Matheus Alexandre, Natanael and Rafael Santos; Socks : Bernardo, Biel, Boschilia, Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade, Juan Diaz and Régis;

: Bernardo, Biel, Boschilia, Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade, Juan Diaz and Régis; attackers: Alef Manga, Fabricio Daniel, Hernan Perez, José Hugo, Léo Gamalho and Warley.

1 of 2 With a short preparation break, Alviverde finished work at Couto Pereira. — Photo: Guilherme Griebeler | coritiba With a short preparation break, Alviverde finished work on Couto Pereira. — Photo: Guilherme Griebeler | coritiba

In 16th place, Coritiba is one point away from the relegation zone and needs a win to stay out.

Bragantino, on the other hand, is 12th and hopes to keep the momentum of the last victory, against Cuiabá, to continue at the top of the table.

Coritiba vs Bragantino: 10/09, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira

10/09, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira Atletico vs Coritiba: 10/16, Sunday, 6pm – Arena da Baixada

10/16, Sunday, 6pm – Arena da Baixada Sao Paulo vs Coritiba: 10/20, Thursday, 8pm – Morumbi