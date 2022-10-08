Correspondent in Portugal, Leonardo Monteiro opens the doors of his home in Lisbon | Globo reporter

O Globo reporter this week was the Portugal and showed a Lisbon different, with lots of green, beauty, respect for diversity and Brazilians! And who showed this ancient European capital with the flavor of transformation was the reporter Leonardo Monteiro, who recorded an extra video, exclusive for the site, in which he shows curiosities of this life of international correspondent. Check it out above!

Leonardo, who does not give up being in the center of Lisbon, shows a little bit of his home, where he starts to work, studies and gathers his friends.

From his window, he can see São Jorge Castle and the electric cable car passing by. Leonardo has lived in Lisbon since 2015, when he arrived to do a master’s degree. Shortly after, he began to participate in GloboNews and joined the team of correspondents at TV Globo. Since then, he has followed the growth and transformations of Lisbon.

Leonardo says that tourism is being very important for the city, which has a pleasant and warmer climate than other European cities and which attracts people from all over the world.

In addition to the explosion of tourism and the high demand for people who want to live in Portugal, Leonardo also followed other economic factors that affected the city, such as the high inflation, which reached 10%. Lisbon was one of the cheapest capitals to visit and live in Europe and, over time, real estate speculation has been observed, with high property prices, also affecting the cost of living. Even with these economic factors, many people are betting on moving to Portugal.