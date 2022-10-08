Critics Blast Netflix Movie Starring 50 Shades of Gray

Critics are blasting the new Netflix movie starring Fifty Shades of Grey.

Dakota Johnson doesn’t seem to be so lucky. Persuasion, which adapts Jane Austen’s 1816 novel, has not been well praised.

The new film by the actress who will star Madame Teia for Marvel, has not yet debuted on streaming. However, critics around the world are giving the film negative reviews (via We Got This Covered).

Much of the specialized criticism points out that the spirit of Austen’s work is not well captured. In addition, they say the film will perhaps suffer less criticism from audiences unfamiliar with the writer’s works.

Additionally, Carrie Cracknell, who directs the film, was the focus of criticism, reporting that she hadn’t even read Austen’s novel.

See some reactions below.

Film is compared to Bridgerton, but in a worse way

“Persuasion is neither silly nor serious enough. It’s Bridgerton’s slave, with a colorblind cast and superficial feminist values, but it never gets that big.”

“Our demure protagonist Anne Elliot is forever making cocky shots and tongue-in-cheek monologues for the camera, taking desperate sips from a particular bottle of red wine,” says The Guardian.

“In trying to modernize its source material, Persuasion has lost focus on the story it is telling,” reveals AwardsWatch.

“At no point during Carrie Cracknell’s directorial debut do you have the feeling that anyone has actually read Persuasion,” detonates The Independent.

Carrie Cracknell is director, and Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow serve as screenwriters.

In addition to Johnson, the cast includes Henry Golding, Cosmo Jarvis and Richard E. Grant.

Persuasion, a new film starring Dakota Johnson, premieres July 15 on Netflix.