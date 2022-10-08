Cruzeiro makes more than BRL 1 million from box office games against Ituano

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans celebrated the Serie B title a lot last Wednesday (5/10)

Cruzeiro profited BRL 1.29 million from the box office of the game against Ituano. This was Raposa’s first meeting with the fans after confirming the Serie B title. On the field, Minas Gerais and São Paulo drew 1-1, in a match valid for the 33rd round of the national tournament.



In this confrontation, Gigante da Pampulha had 56,889 people, and Cruzeiro collected R$ 2,217,114.00. On the other hand, the team had BRL 920,504.21 in expenses, thus totaling a profit of BRL 1,296,609.79.

The net income of almost R$ 1.3 million and the possibility of having a stadium full of Cruzeirenses made the night even more special, but it is worth noting that the club had the ambition to beat the record of the ‘new’ Mineiro on the last Wednesday thursday (5/10). Despite Ronaldo Fenmeno’s appeal, the desired record was not achieved.

The brand still belongs to rival Atltico, which took 61,573 people to a 4-3 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, on December 5th of last year, for the 37th round of Serie A. At the time, because of COVID-19 restrictions. , there were no visiting fans at Gigante da Pampulha.

In order to overcome the athletic achievement, Cruzeiro changed the strategy of distributing fans in the stands in the match against Ituano. Visitors were relocated to cabins, while the space usually reserved for them was occupied by Cruzeiro residents. However, the demand for tickets to the venue was not great.

In previous Serie B games, Cruzeiro did not use this strategy. The largest audience from heaven in the national competition was in the 3-0 victory over Vasco, in the 31st round, when Mineiro registered 59,204 attendees. This was also the biggest crowd at the stadium this year.

Cruzeiro also had contact with audiences of almost 60 thousand people in other matches in the Second Division. In the games against Operrio (52,751), Ponte Preta (58,076), Sampaio Corra (58,397) and Cricima (58,702), the audience surpassed 50,000 fans.

Cruzeiro’s audience and income ranking in Serie B