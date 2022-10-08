Cuiabá vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Cuiabá and Flamengo face each other this Saturday, at 19h (GMT), at Arena Pantanal, for the opening of the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. O ge tracks the game in Real Time – click here to access.

+ See the Brasileirão table

1 of 3 Everything you need to know about Cuiabá x Flamengo — Photo: Arte/ge Everything you need to know about Cuiabá x Flamengo — Photo: Arte/ge

Increasingly pressured by the relegation zone, Cuiabá comes from two consecutive defeats, to Corinthians and Bragantino, and seeks rehabilitation in the Brasileirão. Dourado is in 17th place, with 30 points, one behind Coritiba, the first team outside the Z-4.

With full focus on the first match of the Copa do Brasil final against Corinthians on Wednesday in São Paulo, Flamengo will play an alternative team at Arena Pantanal. Santos is the only holder who traveled with the red-black delegation to the capital of Mato Grosso.

Streaming: Premiere for all Brazil.

Real time: O ge tracks all the game’s moves (click here to access).

Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

PC Vasconcellos analyzes Cuiabá x Flamengo, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão

Cuiabá – Coach: António Oliveira

Coach auriverde has new problems for the match against Flamengo. Camilo and Igor Cariús were injured in the defeat to Bragantino and are out. On the other hand, Sidcley trained and can return, as well as Rodriguinho, who had been removed for indiscipline, but is reinstated in the squad.

The question is about the scheme to be adopted by António. In the last match, he used the 4-3-3 again, replacing the 3-4-3. Due to the context of the duel and in the face of embezzlement, the old formation may return, causing defender Marllon to enter the starting lineup.

Probable lineup: João Carlos; Daniel Guedes, Joaquim, Alan Empereur and Sidcley (João Lucas); Marcão, Pepê and Denilson (Marllon); André Luís, Valdivia and Deyverson.

2 of 3 Probable Cuiabá against Flamengo — Photo: Arte/ge Probable Cuiabá against Flamengo — Photo: Arte/ge

Who is out: Camilo, Felipe Marques, Igor Cariús, Uendel and Walter (injured).

hanging: Cristhian Rivas, Marllon and Rafael Gava.

+ More news from Cuiabá

Flamengo – Coach: Lucas Silvestre (Dorival is in Rio)

All the line holders of the “Team of the Cups” stayed in Rio de Janeiro. Even coach Dorival Júnior did not travel to lead the Saturday and Sunday activities – on Friday, the main team took a break. Diego Ribas and Varela are back to start after a month.

Probable starting lineup: Santos; Varela, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Vidal and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Mateusão.

3 of 3 Check out Flamengo facing Cuiabá at Arena Pantanal — Photo: ge Check out Flamengo facing Cuiabá at the Pantanal Arena — Photo: ge

who is out: Bruno Henrique, Rodrigo Caio and Pulgar (injured). The 10 line-up holders stayed in Rio to train for the final with Corinthians. If the main team were related, Thiago Maia and Gabigol, suspended, would be on the list.

hanging: Vidal and Diego.