Daryl’s Glenn Line Proves Nothing Is Holding Him Back On The Walking Dead Anymore

WARNING: This article contains SPOILER per Living Dead season 11, episode 17. Daryl’s return to Glenn in Living Dead season 11, episode 17 proves he’s not hiding anything anymore. Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) is in yet another fight for his life in the final episodes of the show’s final season, and his heartbreaking speech about Glenn (Steven Yeun) while talking to Maggie (Lauren Cohan) possibly hints at his bleak future.

Living Dead season 11 sees the group take on the Commonwealth, most notably Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton). The conflict saw Daryl take on a much larger role in leading the group. In that sense, Daryl became the new Rick Grimes, which influenced his decision making. To that end, his mention of Glenn combined with the murder of Leah (Lynn Collins) made it clear that Daryl’s new leadership role is showing a major shift in his character.

Inside Living Dead season 11, episode 17, “Lockdown”, Daryl and Maggie are hiding from Commonwealth soldiers when she apologizes that he had to kill Leah to save her. He follows this up by saying: “Glenn would like me to take care of you.” It goes to show that there’s nothing Daryl won’t do to protect his family and friends, even at the cost of his own happiness. While the intent to protect is certainly noble, it could mean that Daryl might fall down a similar dark path as Living DeadErick.

Daryl’s Season 11 Change Could Take Him Down a Dark Path

for all Living Dead, Daryl has been a character who has developed a solid moral compass. While characters like Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Carol (Melissa McBride) have engaged in morally questionable actions to protect the group, Daryl has remained consistent in upholding his principles. Glenn’s callback seems to indicate that these principles can now push him down the same dark path that other characters have repeatedly taken. Killing Leah may have been necessary to protect Maggie, but in doing so, Daryl makes it clear that nothing will stop him from protecting the group, which harkens back to his attitude during the Saviors war, where he sent zombies through Sanctuary. to eliminate them.

There’s no telling which path Daryl will take Living Dead However, between Glenn’s comeback line in Episode 17, killing Leah, and Daryl’s attempts to kill Lance Hornsby, he has made protecting the group his only priority, even if it comes at great cost to him. It remains to be seen where this takes him for his spinoff series. For now, it looks like Daryl is walking a fine line between staying true to who he is and losing himself.

