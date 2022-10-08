Dell announces first Alienware desktop made in Brazil

Computer to be released in early 2023

THE dell announced, this Friday (07), the first desktop gamer alienware manufactured and marketed in Brazil. O Aurora R15 has a launch planned for the beginning of 2023 and has not yet had the full specifications revealed by the manufacturer. According to the brand, the computer will have processors Intel Core and NVIDIA GPUs of recent generations, capable of providing the user with high graphic quality performance.

The model will have a design case with gamer brand features Dell’s Alienwarein addition to an efficient cooling system capable of allowing the components to perform at high performance. Aurora R15 was displayed by the brand in Brazil Game Show this year, which started this Thursday (06) and goes until next Wednesday (12), at the alienware.

Dell’s foray into the desktop sector

The desktops will be produced at the company’s factory in Brazil, in Hortolândia, São Paulo. Second Leandro Vendittigaming product manager at Dell Technologies Brazilthe move should provide Brazilians with more advantages, such as a shorter delivery time and a more competitive price than an imported product.

The arrival of the model will mark the entry of Dell Alienware in a sector where the brand has been operating in other markets since 1996. The Aurora line, which will make its debut in Brazil next year, has been available in other countries for 11 years and is focused on bringing users the most recent and high performance available.

“The Aurora R15 is a device prepared to meet the demands of both eSports professionals and casual players, but who are looking for a device that delivers the maximum possible performance”says Leandro Venditti. The company’s executive in Brazil classifies the move as a milestone for the company in the country.

