Deputy Attorney General of Rio launches pre-candidate for the presidency of Flu

What was expected, happened. The deputy attorney for the state of Rio de Janeiro, Rafael Rolim, launched his pre-candidacy for the presidency of Fluminense last Friday night. Initially, he would form a ticket with the club’s former vice of special projects, millionaire Pedro Antônio Ribeiro. This one, however, gave up on the idea in the last month.

Rolim’s main proposal is to transform Fluminense into SAF. The ideas will still be detailed until the time of the election, in the second half of November. It is not ruled out the joining of all the platesto face the current president, Mário Bittencourt.

To run for the election, so far, it is important to emphasize that Ademar Arrais has already launched his pre-candidacy. Another name is that of the lawyer, Marcelo Souto, of the Esperança Tricolor group, alongside Sergio Poggi, who supported Mário Bittencourt’s ticket in the last elections, but broke off relations after disappointments with the current management.

