Did you know that the old Nokia ‘bricks’ were re-released? See how they turned out!

In the 2000s, Nokia’s ‘brick’ cell phones were hugely successful with the Brazilian public. Who doesn’t remember the classics 1100 and 1110? Eventually, these devices were replaced by smartphones, which have a much greater number of functions and a more modern design. Even so, a good part of the public still harbors a great nostalgia for traditional Nokia models.

Therefore, in recent years, the company has invested considerable amounts in the “resurrection” of bricks. With the creation of new models, Nokia mixes elements of classic cell phones with essential smartphone tools. But after all: what are the most popular models? We explain below everything you need to know about updates and selling new products; check out.

To achieve consumer nostalgia, Nokia produces new versions of the brick

With the return of bricks, Nokia is betting heavily on consumer nostalgia. For many people, the first cell phone was a product of the company. Therefore, there is a certain “emotional attachment” to the company’s projects. In addition, by adopting analog keyboards, Nokia devices are very successful with the older audience. After all, many seniors have difficulties operating smartphones.

What are the main tools of the new versions of classic cell phones?

The reinterpretations of classic Nokia cell phones, most of the time, rescue the main tools of the original products. With retro models, customers can miss classic games like Snake (the snake game) and Space Invaders. Currently, Nokia is a subsidiary of the company HMD Global. Therefore, the brand’s new products are not sold in Brazil. In Europe, cell phones are sold at popular prices. Some of the devices cost 100 euros (approximately R$ 516).

Meet the new Nokia Tijolão models

The new models of Nokia cell phones are reinterpretations of the company’s old cell phones. Among these devices, the classic Nokia 8210, the famous 6310 and the 3310 – known for its “indestructible” character stand out. See below some of these rereadings and check out their news: