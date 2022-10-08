Did you know that the old Nokia ‘bricks’ were re-released? See how they turned out!

In the 2000s, Nokia’s ‘brick’ cell phones were hugely successful with the Brazilian public. Who doesn’t remember the classics 1100 and 1110? Eventually, these devices were replaced by smartphones, which have a much greater number of functions and a more modern design. Even so, a good part of the public still harbors a great nostalgia for traditional Nokia models.
Therefore, in recent years, the company has invested considerable amounts in the “resurrection” of bricks. With the creation of new models, Nokia mixes elements of classic cell phones with essential smartphone tools. But after all: what are the most popular models? We explain below everything you need to know about updates and selling new products; check out.
To achieve consumer nostalgia, Nokia produces new versions of the brick
With the return of bricks, Nokia is betting heavily on consumer nostalgia. For many people, the first cell phone was a product of the company. Therefore, there is a certain “emotional attachment” to the company’s projects. In addition, by adopting analog keyboards, Nokia devices are very successful with the older audience. After all, many seniors have difficulties operating smartphones.
What are the main tools of the new versions of classic cell phones?
The reinterpretations of classic Nokia cell phones, most of the time, rescue the main tools of the original products. With retro models, customers can miss classic games like Snake (the snake game) and Space Invaders. Currently, Nokia is a subsidiary of the company HMD Global. Therefore, the brand’s new products are not sold in Brazil. In Europe, cell phones are sold at popular prices. Some of the devices cost 100 euros (approximately R$ 516).
Meet the new Nokia Tijolão models
The new models of Nokia cell phones are reinterpretations of the company’s old cell phones. Among these devices, the classic Nokia 8210, the famous 6310 and the 3310 – known for its “indestructible” character stand out. See below some of these rereadings and check out their news:
- Nokia 8110 – The original model became famous when it appeared in the 1999 movie Matrix. Nokia decided to “revive” the device in 2018. The new version is compatible with 4G internet, has the snake game and allows the installation of some applications;
- Nokia 8210 – New model is the re-release of a brick from the 90s. Announced by the company in 2022, the current version has the same design as the original model. On the other hand, it also allows connection to the 4G internet;
- Nokia 6310 – Originally, this model was launched by Nokia in 2001. To celebrate the 20th anniversary, the company decided to launch a new version of the cell phone. Due to its huge battery capacity (which can last up to 21 days), the device became a bestseller in the UK;
- Nokia 6300 – Nokia launched the new version of the 6300 in 2021. The design is (almost) identical to the original, which hit the market in 2006. It is possible to access social networks with the cell phone, but only in image and text (no audio or video );
- Nokia 3310 – Finally, the Nokia 3310 is the famous “indestructible cell phone”. The new version of the device has a relatively different design, with an expanded screen and rear camera (in addition to the classic snake game).