Differences between AMD and Intel LGA and PGA socket processors and motherboards

On LGA sockets the pins are on the motherboard, on PGA they are on the CPU.

Generally speaking, a motherboard socket is the fitting part between the processor and board in itself. This location is an important space in the system, as it is where the electrical and “mechanical” connections between the processor and motherboard are located. Physically, in order for there to be a connection and for the CPUs to be removed, there must be thousands of contact pins between the processor and the PCB, located on one of the two components. In addition, the motherboard has a CPU clamping lever, so that the parts stay together.

Currently, there are three most important types of sockets: LGA, PGA and BGA. In this article we will deal with type processors LGA and PGA, which do not have a soldered fitting of the part with the motherboard, like the BGA. Care must be taken when purchasing a new motherboard and processor, as the sockets need to be compatible with each other. Otherwise, it will not be possible to attach the CPU to the PCB and one of the parts will not be used in the system. There are cases that it is even possible to fit, but there is no compatibility between software, so again, be aware of the compatibility between both.

The socket is the part that fits between the processor and the motherboard.

Differences between LGA and PGA socket processors

Below we have photos showing three processors, a Ryzen 7000 based on socket AM5 in LGA concept, a Ryzen 5000 based on socket AM4 concept PGA and a 12th generation Core based on socket LGA 1700 concept LGA. Apparently the Ryzen 5000 is taller, in fact it is, but only when not plugged in, since when placed in the socket the pins are inside the socket, while the LGA models have contact points, with the pins staying in the socket of the board -mother.

The image below shows the difference between an LGA model and an AMD PGA model.

LGA socket processors

On the other hand, platforms of the type LGA are basically constructed in the opposite way. Thus, the contact pins are fixed and located on the motherboard, and the contact points are on the processor, but unlike BGA motherboards, there are no “holes” for fitting, only connection points. In this way, the CPU has a “smooth” physical appearance, as in this case the pins are on the PCB.

According to AMD, switching from PGA to LGA resulted in more pins and more current (amps) which helped lower the electrical voltage. We have an article on AMD’s new platform that digs deeper into this situation.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Technologies: In-depth article on the new Zen4 microarchitecture

For users it is questionable which is better. Some say it’s better to have the pins on the processor because it’s easier to fix in an eventual problem. When the pins are on the motherboard, the game is quite different, it’s much more complicated to fix it due to the internal complexity and also because the motherboards’ pins are much more sensitive than on the processor, taking into account the pins of AMD AM4 processors and other Intel LGA motherboards and earlier platforms.



Ryzen 7000 and Core 12th Gen processor

Regarding prices, we have expensive processors and motherboards, so it is not possible to define where it would be better to leave the “problem” in the case of RMA process in case of breaking a pin, but it has certainly always been more complex to fix on a board -mother, again, taking into account existing platforms.

Below are some lines of processors from AMD and Intel based on the LGA socket, used for many years by Intel. It is worth noting that Intel still had the Core Extreme line within these generations, known for the HEDT (High End Desktop) processor models, similar to the AMD Threadripper models, which bring a greater number of cores and threads.

– AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1000

– AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2000

– AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000

– AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000

– AMD Ryzen 7000

– 1st generation Intel Core

– 2nd generation Intel Core

– 3rd generation Intel Core

– 4th generation Intel Core

– 5th generation Intel Core

– 6th generation Intel Core

– 7th generation Intel Core

– 8th generation Intel Core

– 9th generation Intel Core

– 10th Gen Intel Core

– 11th Gen Intel Core

– 12th Gen Intel Core

– 13th Gen Intel Core

PGA socket processors

departing from PGA – you Pin Grid Array, i.e. “pins on processor” – this is an older standard and also more popular on AMD models. This platform has the contact pins fixed to the processor and, consequently, the pin entries must be in the motherboard socket for the fit to be made. Thus, a PGA-type microprocessor has a physically irregular appearance, showing the fixing pins as relief.

Below are some lines of PGA processors, where AMD “monopolized” this concept in recent decades, without products from Intel. Through AM2, AM3, AM3+, AM4, FM1 and FM2 sockets AMD has released several generations of BGA socket based processors with pins on CPUs and APUs.

– AMD Ryzen 1000

– AMD Ryzen 2000

– AMD Ryzen 3000

– AMD Ryzen 4000

– AMD Ryzen 5000

– AMD A8 3000

– AMD A8 7000

– AMD A10 5000

– AMD A10 7000

– AMD FX 7000

– AMD FX 8000

PGA to LGA socket changes

Recently, the OMG introduced its new Ryzen 7000 series processors and motherboards with the AM5 platform and with the new generation of products also came the change of standard from PGA to LGA. In addition to supporting new technologies, such as DDR5 or PCIe 5.0, for example, the AM5 pushes the possible extra problems that can arise from having the pins on their parts to motherboard manufacturers, just like Intel does.

With the change, the processors no longer bring the pins, but the connection points, which can also reduce the amount of defects in the CPUs. This, in practice, should be good for the OMG, since you will have to deal with one less problem. The motherboard developers, on the other hand, now have to deal with this problem the most, as they are the ones who will have to provide support for possible defects that arise in the pins of the users’ PCBs.

Motherboards with the platform AMD’s AM5 will present in their structure, natively, 1718 pins for contactsupporting up to 170W of maximum consumption.

Want to know more about?

If you are interested in knowing more about sockets, such as the history of models that Intel and OMG already used or what is a BGAcheck out the full article below.