Distance from Verdão to runner-up in the 30th round is a record in running points – 10/07/2022

Verdão is very close to another national title. With four victories in the competition, it becomes unreachable and celebrates the 11th Brazilian Championship trophy in its history. The distance of 12 points for Internacional, vice-leader, is the biggest that a team has had at this point, since the championship started to be disputed by consecutive points.

After the 30th round, the biggest difference ever recorded had happened with São Paulo in 2007. At the time, Tricolor had 63 points, against 52 for Cruzeiro.

The data gives Verdão the right to dream of equaling the impressive mark of Flamengo in 2019, who scored 90 points in 38 rounds, an absolute record from the moment the championship started to have 20 clubs. The number of victories of that team, however, is unattainable this time, it was 28 triumphs.

To reach this score, Abel Ferreira’s men would need to win the remaining eight games. It is natural that there is a demobilization after the mathematical conquest of the title, but with the professionalism shown by the alviverdes players and the strong demand of the technical commission, this hypothesis cannot be doubted.

Points difference between leader and runner-up with eight rounds to go since 2003 (race points era)

2003 – Cruzeiro 76 points – Santos 70 points – 38th round

2004 – Santos 69 points – Athletico 69 points – 38th round

2005 – Corinthians 70 points – Internacional 62 points – 34th round

2006 – São Paulo 60 points – Internacional 53 points – 30th round

2007 – São Paulo 63 points – Cruzeiro 52 points – 30th round

2008 – Grêmio 56 points – Cruzeiro 55 points – 30th round

2009 – Palmeiras 54 points – Flamengo 50 points – 30th round

2010 – Cruzeiro 54 points – Fluminense 53 points – 30th round

2011 – Corinthians 54 points – Vasco 54 points – 30th round

2012 – Fluminense 68 points – Atlético Mineiro 59 points – 30th round

2013 – Cruzeiro 62 points – Grêmio 53 points – 30th round

2014 – Cruzeiro 60 points – São Paulo 53 points – 30th round

2015 – Corinthians 64 points – Atlético Mineiro 59 points – 30th round

2016 – Palmeiras 61 points – Flamengo 60 points – 30th round

2017 – Corinthians 59 points – Palmeiras 53 points – 30th round

2018 – Palmeiras 62 points – Flamengo 58 points – 30th round

2019 – Flamengo 71 points – Palmeiras 63 points – 30th round

2020 – São Paulo 57 points – Atlético Mineiro 56 points – 30th round

2021 – Atlético Mineiro 65 points – Palmeiras 55 points – 30th round

2022 – Palmeiras 66 points – Internacional 54 points – 30th round

Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, in a game against São Paulo Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

The 66 points in 30 rounds only represent less than Flamengo in 2019 and Fluminense in 2012, who totaled 71 and 68 points respectively at this point in each Brasileirão.

Palmeiras also have the most productive attack, the least leaked defense, are undefeated away from home and haven’t been defeated since the 15th round. Abel is on the verge of winning the only possible major title that he lacked within South America, and he abandoned once and for all the ‘pecha’ of being a retranqueiro and a coach with little repertoire. He is the greatest coach in the club’s history!