Dream becomes nightmare after waitress earns BRL 15,500 tip

A story that started out as a fairy tale has a rather unhappy ending. A waitress in the United States received a tip that looked like a gift for every Christmas in her life: R$ 15,500. Everything seemed to be going well, but then the customer decided to ask for his money back. Understand this confusion. High tip? Caution.

Read more: Want to make more money on Instagram? Use the new app feature

The case has had a lot of impact on the Internet, as tens of thousands of netizens are now commenting on the customer’s attitude and the impact it has on the waitress’s life. Understand the case.

Did you get tipped too high? Be wary!

The information was published in the international press. The story involves waitress Mariana Lambert. She received a tip of US$ 3 thousand, something around R$ 15 thousand. It was at Alfredo’s Coffe restaurant in Pennsylvania that it all happened.

This customer, who at first seemed overly generous, has decided he wants his money back. This is where the whole problem started. The client is Eric Smith. He is a member of the Tips for Jesus charity movement. he gave to tip to the waitress who, with the restaurant staff, accepted the entire amount.

Initially the feeling was one of astonishment with such a value. Of course, such a gratification is not often seen. No wonder Mariana even recalled the feeling of receiving the money: “It meant a lot to me because everyone is going through difficulties. It really touched my heart,” she said.

The issue became difficult for her a short time later. Eric contacted the restaurant and simply asked for the tip back. The case became one of the most talked about topics on the internet. Many people took a stand against the attitude of the man who passed the responsibility for the mistake to the waitress, without worrying about the consequences of it.

With all this embarrassment, Mariana and the restaurant’s management had to file a lawsuit in Justice to resolve the issue. The case is now in the judicial sphere and should be analyzed soon.