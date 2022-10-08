Durcesio says that ‘Botafogo without SAF would be returning to Série B’ and trusts: ‘Soon we will be champions with Luís Castro’

president of Botafogo in the Series B title and in the sale of SAF for John Textor, Durcesio Mello is already marked in history. Currently, he is the representative of the social club, following closely, but without direct participation in football. In an interview with “UOL Esporte”, he spoke about the beginning of his term and the transformation process.

– I was lucky, it was a wonderful year. The team here at Botafogo is wonderful. Many are now in the SAF and some stayed in Botafogo social. I gained friends who are no longer here, like Lenin (Franco, former business director), (Eduardo) Freeland (former football director)… Despite it being a difficult year, due to not having money, it was a very enriching year. We were fortunate enough to go up, which was the first thing, and soon after came the SAF. Botafogo was already ready, which many people don’t understand. They question the value… Botafogo sold it for a super market value because they forget that they have a debt of R$ 900 million. Apart from what will bring in money from now on. Botafogo without SAF would be returning to Série B again He admitted it sincerely.

Expecting to return to the stands as a fan during his tenure, Durcesio also commented on expectations for football and contact with fans.

– I had no social media. I made an Instagram in September, October of last year. I got help because I’m useless at these things (laughs), and the reception was the best possible. When I created it, I was in a good moment. So there wasn’t much criticism. Now, the only thing that is not favorable is about the Luís Castro. But the fans have to understand that this is one of the great beauties of football in the full sense of professionalism, it’s not being subject to it. Luís Castro came to do a long-term job, he’s going to stay, he’s doing a great job. I even said the other day that it was strange that he didn’t have a standard of play, but I don’t understand anything about football. So, when you see, the pattern is being created, there was no player all the time – he recalled.

– SAF decided on a long-term job and brought in Luís Castro, who knows a lot about football, about integration between grassroots and professionals. We believe in this long-term project and it will deliver, it is already delivering. This year, we never had the ambition to be champion, but soon Botafogo will be champion with him. Now, there’s money involved. If something happens, we lose 10%, but Textor loses 90%. He believes in Luís Castro, in Luís Castro’s staff. We are restructuring all professional football – he added.