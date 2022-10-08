DXOMARK analyzes the battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

since the line “iPhone 14” was presented by Apple exactly a month ago, much has been said about a slight loss of autonomy in the battery of its most expensive model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Some tests even put the device behind its direct predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max – which had impressed in this regard last year.

Now it was the turn of DXOMARK publish its own battery test of Apple’s most expensive smartphone, in order to measure its performance in both light usage situations and heavier applications.

To put the smartphone on an equal footing with its predecessor, DXOMARK chose to turn off the Always On Display of the new model which, as we have already mentioned, does have a slight impact on battery life. The tests were conducted both in situations that tried to emulate real use cases and in controlled scenarios.

In real use tests, the iPhone 14 Pro Max showed great autonomy, especially when placed to run only social network applications. In controlled tests, the device managed to score above average scores in practically all aspects, with great emphasis on video streaming. When left standing overnight, the device lost only 2% of charge.

At the same time, the model’s battery suffered a bit to deal with the camera app, which now seems to demand even more of the device’s resources. The model’s display showed a good level of brightness when placed outdoors, but not without a steeper drop in battery level.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 4,323mAh battery took 2 hours and 21 minutes to recharge with Apple’s 20W USB-C adapter. When placed on a wireless charger, the device took 23 minutes longer to reach the same 100%. According to DXOMARK, the device showed low energy efficiency in both situations.

In the ranking of ultra-premium smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro Max came in second with 133 points — just behind its direct predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, with 136 points. In the general ranking, the device appears in the 15th position.

iPhones 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

