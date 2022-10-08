Easter Island statues suffer ‘irreparable’ damage in forest fires; video | World

Forest fires in Easter Island, Chile, caused serious damage to several moai statues, a trademark of the region, Chilean authorities said on Friday (7). The initial estimate is that about 80 monuments have been affected by the flames.

“The damage is incalculable, immeasurable. It is also irreparable, because the fire heats the stone and the stone cracks”, said Pedro Edmunds, mayor of Rapa Nui, as the island is also known. [Parque Nacional Rapa Nui], will have to go to the island to do the corresponding analysis and see how big the damage is and what we will do in the future. I don’t know if there’s a solution for that.”

The fire, which destroyed about 100 hectares of the Park and has now been extinguished, affected the Rano Raraku volcano, reaching the quarry where the ancient Rapa Nui indigenous civilization built their moai. Due to the local geography, fire engines were not able to access the region engulfed in the flames.

“It was possible to extinguish […] the fire in the quarry of the Rano Raraku volcano which, however, caused irreparable damage to the cultural heritage of humanity”, said Gabriel Boric, President of Chile.

Authorities are studying whether the fire was intentional. “The fire was started by cattle ranchers to open pastures. All the signs point to that”, said the minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela.

Edmunds warned of the lack of rangers, due to a budget reduction in the midst of what he described as an “abandonment of the island” situation by the Chilean government.

“These things that happen in Rapa Nui are serious because they damage the image of Chile as a country, but [os incêndios] have a solution”, said the mayor. “The solution is in the hands of an absent country, which has been absent and continues to be absent, and does not want to hear what the island has planned to avoid these problems.”

Located more than 3,219 km off the coast of Chile, Easter Island was inhabited by Polynesians until it was annexed by Latin Americans in 1888. It is estimated that the more than a thousand moai present in Rapa Nui were built between 1100 and 1600. by the local people. Today, the statues are considered sacred by the island’s indigenous people.