Elon Musk reinforces that he intends to launch the “everything app”

Surely you have already witnessed the name of Elon Musk aligned with the social network Twitter. That’s because, in April, the tycoon made a proposal to buy the platform, which was accepted. However, the businessman jumped out and the matter even became a case of justice in the United States.

However, this week, Elon Musk made yet another offer to twitter, replacing its initial terms. The social platform accepted the proposal and it seems that the soap opera has indeed come to an end.

Elon Musk and the X app; understand

With the new developments between Elon Musk and the X application, many users resumed the controversies that had existed since April. One of the most common is the question: what will be the future of Twitter in the hands of the billionaire?

About the question, Musk decided to give a public answer through his own profile on the social network. According to him, the purchase of Twitter is nothing more than the first step towards building an application called X. In the words of Elon Muskthe purchase is an “accelerator to create X, the everything app”.

In August, another response from the businessman suggested that the X application has been part of his imagination for a long time. Added to this, we can point out that Musk is an admirer of the Chinese super app WeChat, for example.

Another user asked about the possibility of creating their own social network. To that question, Musk just answers with “X.com”.

What would Elon Musk’s X app be?

It is very difficult to imagine what goes on in the head of Elon Musk, who always seems to want to defy public opinion and generate a buzz on the internet.

Apparently, he wants to have a new exclusive and innovative social network. It is not possible to doubt that Musk will in fact achieve this, but it is too early to make guesses as to what this net would look like.