‘Entrance to Paradise’ pleases thanks to the charisma of George Clooney and Julia Roberts; g1 already seen | Movie theater

Some say that anyone who has seen a romantic comedy has seen them all. “Entrance to paradise” doesn’t change that rule (and doesn’t want to). The film, which opens this Wednesday (7) in Brazil, has several clichÊs of the genre during its 104 minutes of duration. However, the film has two great assets to leave the common place: George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

In the plot, the two play David and Georgia, who have been married in the past, but who have been separated for years and are always fighting each other. What unites them is their only child, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), the former couple’s pride, even more so after she graduates from law school and is about to start a promising career as a lawyer.

But David and Georgia didn’t count on Lily deciding to throw it all away after a trip to Bali, Indonesia, and fall in love with Gede (Maxime Bouttier), a young man who works collecting seaweed, to the point of deciding to marry him.

Desperate with the situation, believing that their daughter is making the same mistake they did in the past (marrying too young), David and Georgia decide to put their differences aside to convince Lily to give up the idea and return with them to House. But things don’t go as planned.

One of the main merits of “Ticket to Paradise” is in the locations in Australia, which passes for Bali. The production is so competent that the audience thinks the characters are really in Indonesia. In addition, the photograph signed by Ole Bratt Birkeland (from “Judy: Beyond the Rainbow”) enchants by showing the various beaches, mountains and other regions with postcard images.

Another positive point is in the scenes with the marriage rituals that Lily and Gede go through, something that is rarely seen in commercial cinema, and which are well conducted by director Ol Parker, of “Mamma Mia! Here we go again”. Aesthetically speaking, with all these elements, it is perhaps the best-looking film starring Clooney since 2011’s The Descendants.

But the filmmaker, author of the script (alongside Daniel Pipski), can’t get out of the common place and doesn’t always find the perfect timing for moments of humor.

A good example of this is a scene involving the character of Clooney and dolphins, which happens so quickly that you don’t want to laugh. At the right time, maybe this sequence would yield a good laugh. But as it was, it seemed too rushed.

The text, by the way, is another problem, due to the absence of situations that deviate from what you’ve seen before in other romantic comedies. After all, we have:

The couple that lives at odds, but deep down, is still in love;

The inhabitants of civilization living in embarrassing situations in contact with the environment;

Parents being more childish than their own children;

Various tricks to separate the couple in love;

Funny sidekicks.

For fans of the genre, none of the clichés used in “A Ticket to Paradise” will bother and the film should satisfy them. Anyone who is more demanding can get bored.

Even with these issues, what makes “A Ticket to Paradise” a good choice is its cast. In their fifth project together, George Clooney and Julia Roberts put on a show on stage and overflow with charm, charisma and complicity. Thanks to them, even the most common phrases and situations work. Plus, the two effortlessly make the audience cheer so the couple they represent can get a second chance.

Not to mention the fact that the Oscar-winning duo (and the film’s executive producers) still have plenty of energy. Just look at the scene where the two dance to 90s songs in a nightclub or when they exchange teasing to notice that they are still in great shape, generating the most fun moments of the film.

It is worth mentioning the great performance of Kaitlyn Dever as Lily. She shows a good rapport with Clooney and Roberts, both in the lighter scenes and in the more dramatic ones. Furthermore, she convinces with her romantic partner Maxime Bouttier. The Indonesian actor does well, in his first experience in Hollywood. Billie Lourd, who plays Wren, Lily’s best friend, isn’t bad. But she didn’t take full advantage of her character potential.

The only low point among the actors is in the French Lucas Bravo (from the series “Emily in Paris”), who plays Paul, an airline pilot with a relationship with the character of Roberts. It doesn’t always convince as comic relief, even more so with an uninspired text. But it doesn’t spoil the movie, of course.

