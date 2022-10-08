Ex-skater dies at 32 after suffering from sexual abuse cases

Former figure skater Bridget Namiotka died at age 32. The American’s parents revealed today (7) that their daughter died on July 25 this year. The confirmation was made to the website “USA Today”, and the couple gave details of the death of the former athlete, sexually abused by former competition partner John Coughlin.

According to the parents of bridget Namiotka, the former skater, was abused as a teenager. She struggled with trauma until the end of her life and sank into drugs because of the crime she suffered.

“Bridget died in the fight with drugs after many years of hardship dealing with the trauma of sexual abuse. She was a beautiful child and an incredible athlete. We are heartbroken,” said parents Steve and Maureen Namiotka.

Namiotka denounced her former figure skating partner in May 2019. She made a series of social media posts showing that she had been abused for two years. She and John Coughlin were on the same team from 2004 to 2007, when she was between 14 and 17 years old.

John Coughlin committed suicide in early 2019, when he was investigated by SafeSport, an organization that monitors and investigates cases of sexual abuse and harassment in the American team.

“I’m sorry, but John hurt at least 10 people, including me. He sexually abused me for two years,” Bridget Namiotka said when the incident happened.

The ex-skater’s parents said the disclosure of the death was made to warn of possible similar cases. “Our hope is that Bridget’s death will draw attention to the horrific effects of sexual abuse and substance abuse.”

In case of violence, report

When witnessing an episode of aggression against women, call 190 and report it.

Cases of domestic violence are, in most cases, committed by partners or ex-partners of women, but the Maria da Penha Law can also be applied to aggressions committed by family members.

It is also possible to file complaints through the number 180 — the Women’s Assistance Center — and the Dial 100, which investigates violations of human rights.

There is also the Human Rights Brazil application and through the page of the National Human Rights Ombudsman (ONDH) of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH). Victims of domestic violence can file a complaint within six months.

Suicide

We never put the way in which the act was committed so as not to generate triggers. In every article that we mention a suicide, we put this text at the end of the article

If you are thinking about committing suicide, seek specialized help such as the CVV and CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city.

The CVV (https://www.cvv.org.br/) is open 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also responds by email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil