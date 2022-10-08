Experiment with cockroaches is paying BRL 10,000: see how to participate

A company is looking for 5-7 homeowners in the United States who are willing to live with hundreds of cockroaches.

For many people, being in the same environment with cockroaches may not be a pleasant experience. And so, it is not for nothing that they look for an efficient way to get rid of the insect immediately. While some people run, others focus on their goal of getting rid of it. However, there are people who even like their presence, since it is even possible to earn R$ 10 thousand. Below, check out the details.

There is an American company, called Pest Informer, located in the state of North Carolina in the United States, which offers R$ 10 thousand to citizens. However, for this, it is necessary to participate in a somewhat exotic experiment.

That’s right, an “exotic” experiment with cockroaches can be a word that doesn’t convey the real situation to which the person needs to submit. That being said, the company is looking for 5-7 homeowners in the United States who are willing to live with hundreds of cockroaches. And amazingly: for 30 days.

As a reward for this act of courage, the company must pay $2,000 to each of them. The value converted at the current price is around R$ 10 thousand. The aim of the experiment is to test which will be the most efficient methods of combating the pest.

In short, submitting to it is not at all favorable. Even more so because a large number of cockroaches like this can generate several health problems. In addition, they can compromise hygiene.

The company claims that all tests will be completely safe for the animals, and humans in the house. So, there’s nothing to be worried about. This is said, because the damage will be caused, exclusively, to the cockroaches. If the methods do not work, the company must resort to traditional means of extermination.