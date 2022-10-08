Ezra Miller returns to set to reshoot scenes

After much controversy, confusion and shouting, Ezra Miller will actually continue in the next DC production, The Flash. The actor who is away from the spotlight after several controversies has returned to action. After all, according to a report by the The Wrap, Miller had to remake some scenes from the feature film A.D in the last week in Los Angeles. However, the information was only aired this Thursday, October 7th.

In the last year, the star Ezra Miller was involved in the most diverse controversies around the world. After all, in some worrying reports, the actor is accused of theft, assault, violence, sexual harassment, abuse, false imprisonment, among other behaviors. Finally, in August of this year, Miller commented on the matter, issuing an apology. In his open letter, he says he is suffering from “complex mental health issues” and has sought rehabilitation, as part of ongoing treatment.

All these problems were the subject of one of the most recurrent questions. In the end, The Flash would it get off the ground or not? Well, the future character within the cinematic universe of A.D were uncertain. I mean, the Warner Bros. Discovery even made a reformulation of his methods, and many believed that the actor would not continue in the role. But for now, David Zaslavthe CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery says he is confident about the production. Furthermore, Zaslav confirmed that the launch of The Flash remains scheduled for June 2023.

Until the present moment, the The Wrap did not say which scenes would be redone, but everything indicates that they would be few. However, a very important detail that draws attention is another. After all, in the same period, other interpreters of the Justice Leagueas Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot were also in town. Furthermore, cavill who was seen signing autographs, had black hair and a clean shave. So everyone is imagining the same thing, that the whole Justice League will be in the movie, but nothing confirmed. Check out the images below:

Detail: Henry Cavill (#Super man) dyed his hair black and shaved to go to Los Angeles In the same week that Gal Gadot (who lives in Palestine) was also seen in Los Angeles And Ben Affleck (#Batman) was also seen in town this week Too much coincidence huh? pic.twitter.com/MGe7V3zy0o — DCVERSE (@DCverse1) October 2, 2022

please note that The Flashwill adapt the comic Ignition point. In the plot, the hero messes up the entire timeline, trying to prevent his mother from being a murderer and his father, guilty of the crime. However, he ends up in a multiverse, and needs to fix the timeline.

In addition to Miller, Ben Affleckthe Dark Knight of Batman vs. Super man it’s from Justice League returns to long. About that, Michael Keatonwhat is it Bruce Wayne in Batman (1989) and Batman: The Return (1992) is also in the film. Finally, Kiersey Clemons will be Iris West, Sasha Calle is Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Maribel Verdu plays Nora West and Ron Livingston acts as Henry West.

The Flash has the direction of Andy Muschietti (IT: The Thing), based on the script of Christina Hodson (Birds of prey). The film is slated for a release on June 23, 2023.