F1 2023: Gasly announced at Alpine in place of Alonso | formula 1

F1 2023: Gasly announced at Alpine in place of Alonso

The F1 chair dance in 2023 is already coming to an end, with one more seat set for the next season: this Friday (7/10), Pierre Gasly was confirmed as the new Alpine driver, replacing Fernando Alonso and taking over the lead. vacancy alongside fellow countryman Esteban Ocon. The 26-year-old Frenchman leaves AlphaTauri, for which he was revealed in 2017, after four seasons – since he was “relegated” from the RBR in mid-2019. For his place at AlphaTauri, the arrival of Dutchman Nyck De was then announced. Vries.

Pierre Gasly at an AlphaTauri event, on the eve of the 2022 F1 Japanese GP — Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage

Gasly made his debut in the category, competing in five races in 2017 in place of the fired Daniil Kvyat by AlphaTauri, then called STR. He would make his full debut for the team the following year and was promoted to RBR in 2019, but was replaced mid-season by Alexander Albon.

Pierre Gasly, emotional, celebrates his first victory in Formula 1 on the podium of the Italian GP – Photo: Jenifer Lorenzini – Pool/Getty Images

In the same year, the Frenchman made his return to the team for which he debuted in Formula 1 and closed the year with a second place at the Brazilian GP at Interlagos, earning seventh place in the Drivers’ Championship.

And it would be with the now named AlphaTauri that, in 2020, Gasly would win his first race in the category: the 2020 Italian GP. .

