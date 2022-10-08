Fan who injured a child has preventive detention ordered

photo: reproduction Chair thrown by Marcos Adriano de Oliveira hit the eyebrow of little Cruzeiro girl Alicia Danielli Maia Freitas, 7 years old, from Congonhas, who went to Mineiro for the first time Supporter Marcos Adriano Oliveira, 29, had a request for preventive detention decreed in a custody hearing this Friday (7th). The decision of Judge Juliana Beretta Pinto, of the Central de Flagrantes of BH.

Marcos, who will answer for attempted murder, was arrested last Wednesday (5), in the match between Cruzeiro and Ituano, for Serie B. At the end of the game, he threw up a chair from Mineiro that hit little Alicia Danielli Maia Freitas, 7 years old.

Luckily, the fan who vandalized and threw the seat was identified by other Cruzeiro residents who were around. The Military Police Shock Battalion made the arrest in flagrante delicto and led him to the Civil Police Flagrant Center 4 (CEFLAN), in Pampulha

According to the PM, Marcos Adriano was almost lynched in the stands after being identified. He also needed assistance in Mineiro. On Thursday (8), the Mfia Azul announced the expulsion of the fan from the organization’s membership.

In a statement, Minas Arena, the concessionaire of Mineiro, regretted yet another episode of vandalism and violence.

According to the company, in 2022 alone, 4,800 chairs were damaged in 45 matches, an average of one broken chair every 50 seconds of play.

Read the note from Minas Arena:

“Mineiro regrets and is sensitive to the case of a child hit by a chair bench in the match between Cruzeiro and Ituano, this Wednesday (5). The author was immediately identified by the Military Police and arrested in the act.The child was treated at the medical center and later taken to the hospital.

The Mineiro vehemently repudiates attitudes of vandalism and violence like this, behavior that has been repeated, even with campaigns promoted by clubs and the studio on social networks, screen and sound system.

In 2022 alone, the administration counted 4,800 chairs damaged in 45 matches, an average of one broken chair every 50 seconds of play. When thrown at random, vandalized chairs or pieces can reach people and those responsible criminally prosecuted. In addition to reaching people, the loss so far for the home clubs amounts to R$ 345,911.74″.