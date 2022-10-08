Fire deals ‘irreparable’ damage to Easter Island statues – 10/08/2022

A fire on Easter Island caused “irreparable” damage by damaging about 80 moai, the iconic stone statues present in this Chilean island territory in the Pacific Ocean, officials said on Friday.

The fire, which ravaged about 100 hectares of the Rapa Nui National Park and has since been extinguished, affected the Rano Raraku volcano, reaching the quarry where the ancient Rapa Nui indigenous civilization built its moai. On site, there are 416 sculptures in different phases of construction.

“It was possible to extinguish […] the fire in the quarry of the Rano Raraku volcano which, however, caused irreparable damage to the cultural heritage of humanity,” President Gabriel Boric said on Friday.

Due to the local geography, fire engines were not able to access the region, which began to burn on Monday, explained Easter Island mayor Pedro Edmunds at a press conference in Santiago.

Easter Island Moais Image: PABLO COZZAGLIO / AFP

The flames, smoke and water affected about dozens of moai in the quarry, the mayor said.

One was completely charred and “their damage is irreparable,” Edmunds said. “It will remain there, like this, until the damage is assessed and humanity finds a solution.”

Authorities are studying the possibility that the fire was intentional.

“The fire was started by cattle ranchers to open pastures. All the signs point to that”, said the minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela.

Edmunds warned of the lack of rangers, due to a budget reduction amid what he described as an “abandonment of the island” situation by the central government, and attributed to this the rapid advance of the flames.

Located about 3,500 km west of the American continent, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Easter Island is inhabited by about 8,000 people.

The fire came two months after the island was reopened to tourism, after two and a half years closed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the pandemic, Easter Island, whose main livelihood is tourism, received about 160,000 visitors a year, through two daily flights. But with the arrival of covid-19 in Chile, tourist activity was completely suspended.