Flamengo’s board opens the game about taking Pedro Henrique from Inter

After speculation that Pedro Henrique may be leaving Inter for Flamengo, Marcos Braz broke the silence on the rumors. According to Rubro-Negro’s football vice-president, the information does not come from, especially that the Colorado attacking midfielder is already on the way with the Rio de Janeiro club for the next season, something that seems to have irritated Braz.

The news was given to Revista Colorada, which contacted the carioca top hat and received a denial of the information. On the other hand, Pedro Henrique’s representative stated that he is willing to listen to Flamengo’s proposals for the athlete. In addition, another point revealed by the agent was the interest of Dorival Júnior’s own team in continuing with the negotiations.

Flamengo denies progress in negotiations with Pedro Henrique

It is worth mentioning that Mano Menezes’ number 28 made a great showing at Maracanã, when the teams faced each other for the 30th round of the Brasileirão, something that seems to have further reinforced the interest in the athlete from Rio.

On the other hand, it is important to remember that the player himself has already revealed his desire to remain in Beira-Rio. About two weeks ago, Pedro Henrique gave an interview to the YouTube channel of communicator Fabiano Baldasso and said that he will only leave the People’s Club if the direction wants to negotiate it.

“I only leave here if Inter don’t want me anymore”, said Pedro Henrique.

His contract with Colorado lasts until 2024. With that, to remove the athlete from Beira-Rio, Rubro-Negro will have to pay significant amounts, something that has not been a problem for the management of Gávea, which even denying the onslaught, has wish for the player.