Fluminense lineup: Manoel and Samuel Xavier return after suspension | fluminense

After two consecutive defeats away from home, Fluminense will try to resume the path of victory in the match against América-MG, on Sunday, at 18:00h (Brasília time), at Maracanã. And coach Fernando Diniz will have important reinforcements for the duel. Manoel and Samuel Xavier, who in the last round were suspended for expulsion and third yellow, respectively, should return to the starting lineup.
Thus, Diniz will be able to use his starting defense after three games with at least one absence in the position. (two suspensions of Manoel for sending off and a game in which Nino was spared). Nathan, who was tested in the spot of Matheus Martins, starts ahead in the dispute for the position.
Samuel Xavier in Fluminense training — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense
Already Cristiano, who left the field in the defeat to Atlético-GO due to thigh pain, performed regenerative training this Friday. Thus, the dispute for the vacancy on the left side remains open with Caio Paulista.
After losing the last two games in the Brasileirão, Fluminense wants to recover with victory over América-MG
The probable lineup of Fluminense has: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista (Cristiano); André, Martinelli, Ganso and Nathan; Arias and Cano.
With 51 points, Fluminense occupies the third position in the Brazilian Championship table.
