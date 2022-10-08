Former Figure Skater Dies at 32 After Reporting Being a Victim of Sexual Abuse | winter Olympics

The parents of Bridget Namiotka, national and international figure skating medalist, confirmed to USA Today on Friday that their daughter died on July 25 this year. The American was sexually abused by former competition partner and two-time national champion in the sport, John Coughlin, when she was still a teenager and suffered from the trauma until the end of her life. Also according to the American website, Namiotka struggled with drug addiction for years after the crime suffered, and her parents told about the case.
– Bridget died in the fight against drugs after many years of hardship dealing with the trauma of sexual abuse. She was a beautiful child and an incredible athlete. We are heartbroken,” said parents Steve and Maureen Namiotka.
Bridget Namiotka claims she was abused by her ex-figure skating partner for two years – Photo: Reproduction
In May 2019, Namiotka announced on her social media a series of posts that revealed that she was, for two years, abused by John Coughlin. The American was on the same team as John between 2004 and 2007 when she was 14 to 17 years old, and the former partner was 18 to 21.
John Coughlin committed suicide in early 2019, aged 33, shortly after SafeSport, an organization that monitors and investigates cases of sexual abuse and harassment within the American team, opened an investigation into him. At the time, in response to posts in favor of John, Bridget published that she was not the only one sexually abused by the former skater.
– I’m sorry, but John hurt at least 10 people, including me. He sexually abused me for two years. No one innocent hangs themselves.
Parents Steve and Maureen Namiotka raised the alarm and left a message of hope.
“Our hope is that Bridget’s death will draw attention to the terrible effects of sexual abuse and drug addiction,” they concluded.