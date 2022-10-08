Foxtron Model B: It’s Not an iPhone, But It’s Modern

Foxconn, a well-known iPhone manufacturer in China, presented its own electric car proposal, thus taking its brand to the automotive world, the so-called Model B.

Foxconn’s electric compact will be produced in Lordstown, Ohio, where the company will also make the Indi One, both of which will be made in the same factory as the Lordstown Endurance pickup and the Fisker Pear.

Using the Foxtron brand, Foxconn unveils a sophisticated design, created by Italian studio Pininfarina, featuring LED lights in bars and individual cells.

With lines outside the curve, the Foxtron Model B has a rear also exploring LED light bars, while the sides focus attention on the stylized C-pillars.

With a digital logo, smart lights with pedestrian alert, among others, the Foxtron Model B should reach the American market with a price between US$ 20,000 and US$ 30,000.

So, with a VinFast front (perhaps not by chance, since the studio is the same) and a Volkswagen ID.3 size, the Model B wants a place in the US sun.

The compact will have a factory sized for 500,000 cars a year and will likely have a range of 644 km, as its brothers Model C and Model E reach 700 km and 750 km, respectively.

With production starting in China in 2023, the Foxtron Model B will be made at the former American Chevrolet Cruze factory in 2024.

The video by Pininfarina, which revealed the shapes of the Model B, does not provide technical information or images of the interior, which should explore a largely digital panel and a highly connected environment with 5G.

Foxconn’s plans for markets other than China, the US and Europe are not yet known, but it would be interesting if the company explored future growth in emerging markets such as Brazil and India.

In the US, the Lordstown development looks like a Magna Steyr or the old Karmann in modern molds, a barn for new electric cars.