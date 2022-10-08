Fred starts coaching course and praises Fernando Diniz, from Fluminense: “He’s a genius” | fluminense

Away from the pitch since July, when he announced his retirement from football defending Fluminense, Fred started a new journey in his professional life this Friday. Still without defining which career he intends to follow in the future, the tricolor idol began to carry out the modules to obtain the CBF Academy Football Coaches License B.

Alongside other former Flu teammates, such as Thiago Neves, Edinho and Matheus Ferraz, the former striker participated in the first face-to-face classes and recalled the last commander, Fernando Diniz, a coach he considers a reference in this new journey in football.

1 of 3 Fred during the CBF Academy course — Photo: Gustavo Garcia Fred during the CBF Academy course — Photo: Gustavo Garcia

– Diniz, of all the coaches I worked with, was the guy who most imbued my mind with values. I think the coach has to have this power of knowledge. Have your convictions and know how to convey. He’s a very human guy, who works harder than everyone else. He is a coaching genius. As a Brazilian, I hope he takes over (the Selection) in the future. But as a tricolor, I hope he stays in Fluzão.

Fred says Diniz is the best coach he’s had in his career

The CBF Academy License B is aimed at working in the training of athletes in the basic categories. During the 210 hours of the course, students explore topics related to attracting athletes and analyzing performance, the characteristics of the Brazilian game, the integral formation of the athlete, the management and planning of training, as well as the approach to technical content. , tactical and physical in the training process. To play in the main teams, it is necessary to obtain License A, something that also crosses the mind of the 39-year-old former player.

– It was already something I had planned for my life, to acquire as much theoretical knowledge as possible, here is also practical knowledge. I think that every player or ex-player like me, if you put it into account, we did about 10,000 training sessions in 20 years of career. But asking to give a workout, most will not be able to do. Here I am having the opportunity to meet some former teammates. Here we talk about football, development… What I thought was cool was learning to train. If I’m inclined to be a coach, I’ll already be getting ready to have a base.

2 of 3 Fred’s class at CBF Academy — Photo: Gustavo Garcia Fred’s class at CBF Academy — Photo: Gustavo Garcia

– What strikes me the most is that I went out to play football when I was 9 years old. Then you sit down to listen to the experience of the professors, lecturers, you leave with the feeling that you didn’t know anything. How good it is to be learning. I am very happy, I chose a very nice course. What makes me most happy is that I look to the future and see that much better generations will come. It’s very valid.

Even while he doesn’t define which path to take now in retirement, Fred has an appointment scheduled for the World Cup. The former striker will act as a commentator on Globo and will be alongside presenter Alex Escobar and singer Jojo Todynho on the program “Central da Copa”.

+ Read more news from Fluminense

🎧 Listen to the ge Fluminense podcast 🎧

Watch: all about Fluminense on ge, on Globo and on sportv