French club should resume investment in Léo, from São Paulo | Sao Paulo

Defender Léo should again be a target of French football at the end of this season. In August, the player turned down a proposal from Angers, from the first division, due to the desire to end 2022 with São Paulo and repay the projection that the club gave to his career.

Without the Copa Sudamericana title and with another year on his contract, Léo should leave the club at the end of this season in case of a new proposal.

According to the calculation of geAngers had signaled that even after Léo’s refusal at first, they would not give up on hiring the 26-year-old defender for 2023. São Paulo expects a new attack to arrive in the next few days.

Unlike the first proposal, this time there shouldn’t be much opposition from Tricolor to hold Leo. In the middle of the year, the club tried to show the player the importance of staying. Until that moment, defender Nahuel Ferraresi had not been hired.

With the reinforcement of the Venezuelan and the return of Arboleda, scheduled for the final stretch of this year, Léo is no longer an essential part of the São Paulo squad. The player himself does not object to a transfer.

During the first proposal, Léo heard advice from people close to him about the possibility of playing in France. The answers cheered the athlete, who may have one of his last opportunities to transfer to Europe.

Signed in 2019, Léo has a contract with São Paulo until the end of December 2024. He arrived at the club as a left-back, but started to be used as a defender on the left side of the field and gained space.

This season, for example, he is one of the most used players. There are 50 matches played.

