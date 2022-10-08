From condoms to blocking cell phones, Agepen should accept requests from the MP – Capital

Protection delivery already exists, according to the agency’s director; already blocking is being evaluated with operators

Campo Grande Transit Prison building. (Photo: Kísie Ainoã)

Recommendations from the 50th Prosecutor’s Office determine that Agepen (State Agency for the Administration of the Penitentiary System) make condoms available to inmates of seven prisons in Campo Grande and also block the telecommunications signal in the prison area of ​​the Capital Penitentiary Complex.

The two publications are in today’s edition of the Official Gazette of the Public Ministry and are signed by the prosecutor Jiskia Sandri Trentin and according to the director of Agepen, Aud de Oliveira Chaves, the delivery of sexual protection already exists. Regarding the blocking of cell phones, he says that the agency is negotiating with the telephone operators.

Condoms must be made available to detainees in the following establishments: Anísio Lima Triage Center; Sister Irma Zorzi Women’s Penal Facility; Jair Ferreira de Carvalho Penal Establishment (Máxima); Campo Grande Penal Institute; Campo Grande Transit Prison; and the two Gameleira Closed State Men’s Penitentiary.

In the first five, the recommendation also highlights the need to preserve the privacy of the person deprived of liberty and of the person who visits them; allocation of a reserved or separate place, which avoids vexatious practice or exposure to others; preservation and cleaning of the place, which can be attributed to the prisoners, especially in order to avoid the spread of diseases and unsafe sexual practices.

Block – according to Aud, the biggest obstacle to the blockade is that in the other times that this measure was adopted, the population of the surrounding neighborhoods also has no signal for communication. “If you block the perimeter, it harms the population,” he says.

In the recommendation, the MP asks that Agepen take “measures to prevent the operation of telecommunication signals in the prisons of the Campo Grande Penitentiary Complex”, however, this measure has already been applied several times in previous years, at least since 2016, and always ended up being disapplied due to the problems it causes to the surrounding community.

If it does not comply with the recommendations, the MP may file a lawsuit against Agepen.