Galax reverses decision and maintains 3-year warranty for GPUs

The company is expected to officially announce the position in the coming days.

Galax announced this week that, as of October 12, it would change the warranty period for RTX GeForce GPUs in Brazil from 3 to 2 years, according to an article we published yesterday (7).

This Saturday, we talked to Ronaldo Buassali, Galax’s representative in Brazil. He explained to us that, after talking to the company’s international team, he was able to reverse the decision and the 3-year warranty on the company’s GPUs will be maintained. An official publication will be made in the next few days, once the terms are updated.

3 year warranty will have changes in terms

Ronaldo also told us that, in order for the three-year warranty to be maintained, there will be an update in some terms, especially with regard to the status of the plate for the RMA. More details on this will be released later.

Below, we reproduce a note that Buassali posted on hardware groups and also sent us about the case.

“After a lot of work, we were able to revert the warranty terms to 3 years, which will be updated in detail and published in time, as no changes to the Galax warranty ever took effect.

I would also like to inform you that this required a lot of work and many optimizations that go unnoticed by the consumer and by those who participate in topics on the subject.

We also emphasize that, regarding the ironies in relation to the quality of care, without detriment to the deadline, I say that the deadline is very important, but also the way in which the services under warranty are carried out.

Anyone who is interacting with and participating in social media like this group has already participated in “three hundred” cases of brands that do not fulfill their guarantees and despite having certain deadlines, only after a lot of time and struggle, they solve the problem.

Numerous advertisements released on social media and videos, including by major Internet influencers, have already brought up issues related to warranties, especially on video cards.

It’s not all the same, you have to consider the term but also the quality of warranty support!

I will make a summary of our service so that they understand what I want to expose.

In our guarantee, all the video cards that arrive, after all the treatment carried out by the service team, through guidance and work order carried out by qualified professionals, all processes are recorded in videos and photos, from the opening of the order to the procedures analysis (one day, I’ll make a full video on the spot).

After thorough registration and depending on the case even microscopic, the board goes for testing in the Modular Diagnostic Software (Nvidia MODS), which is a complex official GALAX tool used to detect problems.

If the board is rejected, that is, if it shows any defect, the warranty process will start under the terms of Art. 18 CDC.

If the card is working, that is, it receives the “PASSED” from the software, knowing that we need to check its status to the customer, it will still be tested for many hours in different applications and on at least three different platforms (Intel and AMD) , registering on video and providing it to the consumer to perform the service with total transparency.

Know that our team, who really understands about video cards and PCs, countless times guide our customers with problems related to other elements of the computer, such as a malfunctioning power supply, a defective PCIex, a monitor cable, etc. etc.

Everything is carried out strictly within the law, with the entry and exit of invoices and also, again, countless times, we send free plates that we receive in perfect working conditions, through all the tests, to the consumer, which is a must, but a courtesy we have always done.

In cases where the board is defective, OK, we would have this obligation, but otherwise it’s just a matter of zeal in customer service.

But I remember, in the face of all this, videos and topics of influencers who praised products from competing brands, even if they had a 24 or even 12 month warranty.

I also remember companies that provided the guarantee in an “abbreviated” way, requiring it to be sent abroad, or not having a website in Brazil or even refusing and/or delaying the guarantee just because the product turned on and presented the screen, justifying that It’s under warranty because it’s working.

Again, it’s not all the same!

Brands with low cost and quality in the guarantee operation, continue to sell a lot out there, even without participating in channel programs, obtaining more profit with less responsibility and without any advertising or impact.

As for the quality of our products, I don’t need to criticize them because they come from those who know little or nothing about video cards.

Here we work with dedication, responsibility and respect”.

…..

It is worth remembering that, for consumers who have already purchased the product, nothing changes. What will change will be for those who make future purchases.

As soon as we have news about this case, Adrenaline will publish updates to the GPU warranty terms.

…..