GeForce RTX 4090 appears in 3DMark benchmark 82% faster than RTX 3090

Results even exceeded 100% increase in FireStrike Ultra, with DirectX 11 and 4K resolution

3DMark benchmark results show that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU can be at least 82% faster than the RTX 3090. Synthetic test results were leaked in three different 3DMark applications, FireStrike Ultra, TimeSpy Extreme and Port Royal.

The top-of-the-line model of the Ada Lovelace generation uses the AD102-300 GPU with 16,384 CUDA Cores, and has 5,632 more cores than the RTX 3090 Ti, in addition to operating at a frequency of 2,520 MHz. The RTX 4090 is equipped with 24GB of GDDR6X memory, achieving a maximum peak bandwidth of 1TB/s.

The RTX 4090 achieved a score of 18,892 points on FireStrike Ultra, with DirectX 11 and 4K resolution, in TimeSpy Extreme it was 25,256 points using API DirectX 12 and 4K resolution. In the specific tool to measure performance with DirectX RayTracing API, Port Royal, the GPU reached 24,886 points.

Performance comparison between RTX 4090 and RTX 3090

According to leaked data collected by the international portal VideoCardz, the RTX 4090 GPU can be at least 82% faster than the RTX 3090. The comparison between the two cards in the three different 3DMark tests reveals the following:

FireStrike Ultra: 2.00 to 2.04x faster (100% to 104%)

TimeSpy Extreme: 1.84 to 1.89x faster (84% to 89%)

Port Royal: 1.82 to 1.86 x faster (82 to 89%).

It is important to point out that high values ​​happen as the data was compared to the averages of the RTX 3090 in 3DMark, taking into account hundreds of tests. The arrival of the RTX 4090 on the market and subsequent testing on multiple games with multiple configurations should reduce this difference..

Tables compare RTX 4090 results with other GPUs

Apparently the top of the line NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will hit the market to deliver high performance and also consume a lot of energy. The VideoCardz portal has separated three tables, pitting the leaked 3DMark results of the RTX 4090 against other video cards.

As we can see, the preliminary GPU tests show a very high score compared to other GeForce and some AMD Radeon RX. However, it is important to remember that the results presented in the table of the other GPUs are also averages of all results cataloged in 3DMark.

Although expectations for the performance of the RTX 4090 are high, it’s good to keep expectations under control. Starting next week, we will probably start seeing more results from the graphics card to get a real sense of its performance.

Source: Videocardz