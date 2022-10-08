Giant 1-ton pumpkin causes truck to tip over on road

Photo: Playback/Facebook

The giant pumpkin, which weighs around 1204 kg, was considered the largest pumpkin in the UK. However, on the way to the competition, she ended up causing an accident. The information is from The Irish Sun.

The pumpkin was being transported to a festival in a truck. When passing through a road in Southampton (England), the weight of the vegetable unbalanced the truck that transported it, causing it to overturn.

On impact, the giant pumpkin flew out of the truck and needed a crew and crane to get back to its transport vehicle.

Ian Paton, 62, and his twin brother Stuart Paton, are responsible for growing the vegetable at their pumpkin farm, Sunnyfields Farm.

“We were transporting it to another truck, but the weight was so great that the truck overturned,” says Ian.

The situation caused commotion and ended up creating chaos in the road traffic. Luckily, neither the champion pumpkin nor any passengers were injured in the accident.

“It’s a good thing the pumpkin wasn’t damaged and no one was hurt – it was a little bruised but nothing serious,” the farmer diagnosed.

The fruit arrived safe and sound in the competition and ended up taking the prize for the biggest pumpkin ever harvested in the UK, losing the world title by just 21 kg.

But the brothers did not give up, they stated on their Facebook account that they will continue to seek the world title.

