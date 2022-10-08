Goalkeeper Bruno is released two days after being announced by the Rio club

Announced two days ago by Sociedade Esportiva Búzios as a new reinforcement, goalkeeper Bruno has already been released from the club. According to the newspaper ‘Folha de São Paulo’, the decision was motivated by pressure from the city’s inhabitants, who asked for the athlete to leave the team.

Bruno was announced by the club through a post on social media. The same, however, had open space for comments. Renato Mattos, president of Búzios, has already announced the decision to the club’s advisors. In the video, which was deleted, the goalkeeper was already wearing the team’s training shirt.

Residents of Búzios scheduled a demonstration for this Friday in front of the club to protest against the hiring of the goalkeeper. Fulfilling a semi-open regime since 2019, Bruno has already tried to return to football for Atlético Carioca and Poços de Caldas, but had a brief spell at both clubs.

In 2013, Bruno Fernandes was convicted of the death of Eliza Samúdio, in 2010, and sentenced to 20 years. The goalkeeper, now 37 years old, was sued by the victim’s mother, due to the payment of the pension of Bruninho, the athlete’s son with Eliza.