Gómez becomes 2nd foreigner with the most goals for Palmeiras in Brasileirão

Gustavo Gómez continues to write his name in the history of Palmeiras. A multi-champion with the club in recent years, the defender has lived his most prolific season in his career, thus reaching new expressive marks with the alviverde shirt.

In the 4-0 rout against Coritiba yesterday (6), the captain scored his 10th goal in 2022, the 8th only in this Brazilian Championship. With that, the Paraguayan became the second foreigner with the most goals for Palmeiras in the history of the national competition, surpassing the Argentine Hernán Barcos, who scored 14, and tying with the Chilean Valdívia, with 15. The former right-back Arce, his compatriot, tops the list with 26.

The detail is that, even acting in a more defensive position, Gómez has a higher average than the former Palmeiras midfielder. In the duel against Coxa, shirt 15 completed 100 Serie A games, all for the São Paulo team. Valdivia entered the field 121 times.

Gustavo Gómez’s achievements, however, are not limited to Palmeiras alone. At 29 years of age, the player is already a foreign defender with the most balls in the net in the history of the Brasileirão, having surpassed names such as Uruguayans Lugano and Daryo Pereira, and Chilean Figueroa.

FOREIGNERS WITH MORE GOALS FOR PALMEIRAS IN SERIES A

1st – Arce – Paraguay – 26 goals in 97 games

2nd – Gustavo Gómez – Paraguayan – 15 goals in 100 games

Valdivia – Chilean – 15 goals in 121 games

4th – Hernán Barcos – Argentine – 14 goals in 29 games

5th – Borja – Colombian – 10 goals in 49 games