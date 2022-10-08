Google Japan’s Absurdly Long Keyboard Is Really Real

Japan is a country known worldwide for its expertise in technology. Their creations have revolutionized the world several times, as they created items such as the DVD, the notebook and the 3D printer. As a result, the country has become a reference in terms of innovation and technology. The new venture of the Japanese has been appearing in the market on the part of the Google Japan, which will launch a new keyboard to the world, which promises to be faster and more convenient to use.

This past weekend, the announcement of such a revolutionary product, the Gboard Bar, a keyboard that has all its keys aligned. The main purpose of the creation is to make the user find the necessary key faster and without having to look in several different directions, and sometimes at the same time. This makes people able to optimize their time and complete their tasks faster.

The inspiration for this product came from an analysis of the Japanese keyboard word, キーボード (kii-bou-do). The keys on the Gboard Bar are all in a straight line, with a new design, which is Google Japan’s bet on improving the use of keyboards. Thus, you can visualize and find the necessary key by swiping your eye in only one direction.

The new product also brings other health and ergonomic benefits, which allow the user to naturally stretch their arms and legs when typing. The keyboard is versatile, and you can either use it as a trekking stick, or even as a measuring ruler. It is easy to clean, which also ensures more practicality in everyday life. So far, Google only has plans for this recently released version, but there is the possibility of creating a version with emojis and a model specially made for gamers with LEDs.

You must be asking yourself, “like this?”, and if by now you still don’t understand, it’s because this is all a big joke made by Google Japan. They have no plans to mass-produce this type of keyboard or put it on sale. However, they have a Github page set up, where all the files with the data of that project are attached for those who want to build their own keyboard.

Although it looks different and fun, the process can be quite long. And if you don’t want to do all that work, there’s an app called “Gboard” which can be downloaded on both iOS and Android, which offers resources to improve and facilitate your typing in new ways.