Google launches Pixel Watch and tablet that turns smart speaker

Google announced the Pixel Watch, its first smartwatch, on Thursday (6). The launch is an attempt to compete with established smartwatches on the market, such as the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch. In addition, the company announced the Pixel Tablet, which is expected to go on sale in 2023.

Google Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch has a protected circular display with curved edges, minimalist design, stainless steel body and will be sold in black, silver and gold colors.

In addition, it is capable of monitoring health, checking heart rate and offering detailed reports on sleep quality. Users who purchase the product get 6 months of FitBit Premium, with more than 1000 guided physical activities. FitBit, a company specializing in fitness electronics, was acquired last year by Google.

The watch is also capable of making and receiving calls without needing a smartphone, which can ensure more convenience for users. Google guarantees up to 24 hours of battery life. The suggested price of the product in the US is US$ 349, in the bluetooth and wi-fi version, and US$ 399, in the model that also includes 4G connectivity.

Google Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet has the 2nd Generation Tensor processor, as well as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, also launched this Thursday. Google promises that the device will deliver the best Android experience on a tablet, offering all the features of Android 13’s “Material U” on a very large screen.

The device’s great differential is the charging station with speaker, which turns the tablet into a smart speaker, similar to Amazon’s Echo Show. Google did not provide further technical information, pricing or release date for the Pixel Tablet. It is expected to go on sale in 2023.