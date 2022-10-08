Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6: See what’s changed with the new Tensor G2 processor

This Thursday (06), Google officially announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The top-of-the-line phones are equipped with Tensor G2, the new generation of the platform fully developed by the search giant that succeeds the chip used in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, bringing several improvements to its custom architecture. The Google Tensor G2 maintains virtually identical cores in its CPU, but with a 4nm manufacturing process that improves its efficiency. Therefore, big tech was able to carry out a slight increase in frequency of both ARM Cortex-X1 cores and the “new” ARM Cortex-A78 cores, which have not yet evolved to the ARMv9 architecture.





While there are few changes to its CPU, the graphics processing will represent a big evolution for the Google Tensor G2. The chipset has a 7-core ARM Mali-G710 GPU — identical to the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 — which guarantees a 20% increase in gaming performance and efficiency over the 1st Gen Tensor Mali-G78. The GPU must work in conjunction with the platform’s ISP to deliver major advances in photo processing. Now, with 10-bit HDR support, images produced by the Pixel 7’s lenses and post-processed by the Tensor G2 will have much more vivid colors and even wider dynamic range.

















Moving on to the TPU, which is responsible for accelerating machine learning tasks, Google maintains discretion in announcing that the Tensor G2 has a “Next-Gen Edge TPU”. Big Tech claims that the Processing machine learning is 60% more powerful and 20% more efficient on the new chip.









The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will arrive next Thursday (13) for US$ 599 (about R$ 3,109) and US$ 899 (about R$ 4,669), respectively. The cheapest model will leave the factory with a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, dual 50 MP and 12 MP cameras, a 4,355 mAh battery, and more. What did you think of the Google Tensor G2? Did it meet your expectations or did you expect more? Comment below!

Google Pixel 7 Pro specs





6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with Quad HD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Google Tensor G2 Platform

ARM Mali-G710 MC07 GPU

Titan M2 security auxiliary chip

12 GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

10.8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor 12 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 48 MP telephoto sensor

5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging

5G connectivity, WiFi 6E, NFC and USB-C 3.2 port

Android 13

Dimensions: 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 millimeters

Weight: 212 grams

