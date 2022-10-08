Guess ge: see the bets of presenters and commentators for the 31st round of the Brasileirão | guess center

Of the ten games of the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship, five were consensus among the bettors of Palpite ge.
+ Favorites: see each team’s winning chances
+ See the Brazilian Championship table
Inter, Fortaleza, Atlético-MG and Santos play against Goiás, Avaí, Ceará and Juventude, respectively, as home team. Palmeiras is unanimous, even playing away from home, against Atlético-GO.
Flamengo just didn’t have a complete vote on their victory because PVC bet on a draw against Cuiabá. Same situation in Fluminense x América-MG, where only Camila Carelli was in the tie amid eight votes in Flu.
The Statistical Spy, which competes with the presenters and commentators, starts from the application of an algorithm on data collected in Brasileirões since 2013, with the analysis of several characteristics of more than 80 thousand finalizations made and more than three thousand games.
Guess ge – 31st round — Photo: ge
See the general ranking of the Guess ge:
General classification of the ge Palpite after the 30th round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge