Gustavo Gómez breaks the artillery mark for Palmeiras | palm trees

The defense of Palmeiras is going through the highest scoring phase in the sector in the history of the club. And the top scorer in the sector, the Paraguayan Gustavo Gómez, reached two important marks with the goal scored in the rout over Coritiba, last Thursday, at Allianz Parque.

The match against Coritiba marked the 100th game of the defender with the Palmeiras shirt in the Brazilian Championship. The goal scored left Gómez isolated as the defender who scored the most goals for the club in an edition of the competition.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The record belonged to Daniel, who scored seven goals for Verdão in the 2005 Brasileirão. With eight, Gómez isolated himself in the position of defender-top scorer of Palmeiras. In addition, the Paraguayan reached Valdivia as the second foreigner with the most goals for the club in the Brasileirão, with 15 goals each. Gómez’s compatriot and former full-back Arce occupies the first position with 26 goals scored.

1 of 2 Gustavo Gómez celebrates a goal for Palmeiras against Coritiba — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Gustavo Gómez celebrates a goal for Palmeiras against Coritiba — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Gustavo Gómez also equaled an important mark of another historic player from Palmeiras. With 10 goals in the season, the defender equaled the mark of Júnior Baiano, who also scored the same number in 1999. Therefore, the two now share the position of defenders with the most goals scored in a season with the Verdão shirt.

With eight more games to go in the Brasileirão, Gómez has the chance to isolate himself as a defender with the most goals in a year for Palmeiras, in addition to expanding other numbers and looking for new marks.

The Paraguayan defender entered the top-10 of the position with the most victories with the Verdão shirt. With 128 victories, Gómez equaled the mark of Toninho Cecílio, who opens the top-10 of the position.

At 5 min of the 2nd half – Gustavo Gómez do Palmeiras’ header against Coritiba

Palmeiras’ defense is going through the top scorer phase in the club’s history, with 20 goals scored in 2022. There were ten by Gómez, nine by Murilo and one by Luan.

Gustavo Gómez arrived at Palmeiras in 2018 and has played 210 games for Verdão, 207 of which as a starter. There were 27 goals and two assists, with a second championship in Libertadores, a second championship in São Paulo, a Copa do Brasil, a Campeonato Brasileiro and a Recopa Sudamericana.