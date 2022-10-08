Guto reveals that he spared attackers at half-time in Coritiba’s defeat

Coach Guto Ferreira admitted that he made changes at half-time against Palmeiras, when coritiba he was already losing the match, thinking of sparing his main attackers.

Coxa went to the locker room, losing 2-0 and being completely dominated. Then, the coach drew the main attacking duo formed by Alef Manga and Fabrício Daniel, for the entry of Léo Gamalho and Biel. After the game, with the 4-0 rout, Guto revealed the curious strategy.

“The issue of exchanges, we have to look at the competition. For the good connoisseur, half a word is enough”, summarized Guto, without explicitly saying that he gave up trying to get a tie against the championship leader.

Guto’s strategy to spare the duo is not just about the physical issue, as Coxa will face Red Bull Bragantino this Sunday (9), at Couto Pereira, with just two days to rest. Both are also suspended and were in danger of being suspended if they received the yellow card.

About the rout, Guto also admitted that Coritiba’s competition is different. “Palmeiras has a team that has been working together for two years, with very few replacement parts. So much so that they should confirm the title”, he analyzed.

Defender Leandro Castán spoke about the mobilization for Coxa to win again, as the team is glued to the relegation zone, in 16th position, just one points above the 17th.

“Our indoor campaign is spectacular and it costs us a lot to leave Curitiba. We have to focus on this game at home, get the three points. I believe that at the right time we will win away from home to help us stay in Serie A”, said the defender.