Hamilton regrets loss for respecting 2021 spending cap | formula 1

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has postponed to next Monday the report that will detail the breach of the budget ceiling for the 2021 season by two teams – named as RBR and Aston Martin. But the matter continued to roam the paddock at the Japanese GP this week; Lewis Hamilton, who lost the drivers’ title to Max Verstappen’s team last year, spoke of the “impairment” he suffered from walking the line and following the spending rules.

– We did our last update last year at Silverstone. Luckily we were able to fight (for the title) like that, but we still saw RBR every weekend bringing updates; at least four more since that moment. If we had spent another 300,000 on a new floor or wing, it could change the championship result. I hope that (spending ceiling violation) is not the case – he said, at a press conference on the eve of the race in Suzuka, this Thursday.

The matter came up during the Singapore GP. At the time, rumors pointed out that two teams had exceeded the budget ceiling for the 2021 season; one to a lesser degree, which would only subject her to a fine of 5% of the spending limit (about US$7.5 million), and another to a greater extent.

Mercedes and Ferrari have levied penalties on the transgressors, claiming that even the smallest increase in spending in a championship can favor the offending teams on the track and help with the designs of the cars of the coming years, while both have had to end improvements in their single-seaters and even fire. employees.

The RBR also defended itself in Singapore, when Christian Horner said he was not aware of any violations of the budget ceiling and spoke of “fictitious” and “defamatory allegations”. However, consultant Helmut Marko admitted that the team may have made a different interpretation of the regulations.

In the 2021 season, most teams divided their year between improvements for the current championship, and preparations for 2022, when the new technical regulations would come into force.

Mercedes, for example, introduced its latest update at the British GP, won by Lewis Hamilton and marked by the start of the team’s comeback, which won the eighth constructors’ championship.

RBR, on the other hand, invested heavily in upgrades to the RB16B from the beginning to the end of the year, ensuring that the decision would not affect the development of the RB18 – car of 2022. Throughout 2021, the team invested in components such as a serrated diffuser. , wings with different configurations and improved brake ducts, for example.

The last update of the Austrian team was in the GP of Saudi Arabia, penultimate round of the year. However, the new rear wing compromised the RB18’s downforce, reducing overall performance, and was abandoned.

– Mohammed and the FIA ​​will do the right thing with what they find. We need to have faith in that. Transparency is important to all of us, the people who are working. We have seen in previous years things being handled covertly. I don’t think this is the way to go. I hope we have the right governance – reinforced Hamilton.

In the end, it was RBR that won the drivers’ title, after the controversial decision at the Abu Dhabi GP that culminated in the departure of Michael Masi as FIA race director. Hamilton missed his chance to claim his eighth championship, while Verstappen became the first Dutch champion in F1 history.