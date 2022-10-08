Harley Quinn animated series will have a Valentine’s Day special

The Harley Quinn animated series will get a Valentine’s Day special, developed for the HBO Max streaming service. Titled “Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special”, the animation will air in February 2023.

According to the official synopsis, the special will see Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy (who have been dating in Season 3 of the series) celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together. In addition, it will also reveal the celebrations of the rest of your ragtag team of villains.

The voice cast includes Kaley Cuoco (Penny from “Big Bang Theory”) as the titular anti-heroine, Lake Bell (“Bless This Mess”) as the voice of Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (“Doom Patrol”). ”) as the Joker and Clayface, Jim Rash (“Community”) as the Riddler, Ron Funches (“Too Many”) as King Shark, Diedrich Bader (“Veep”) as Batman, Sanaa Lathan (“Alien vs. . Predator”) as Catwoman and Wayne Knight (Newman from “Seinfeld”) as the Penguin.

The Harley Quinn series is the brainchild of Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey, producers of the underrated DC comedy Powerless, but they were replaced in Season 4 by Sarah Peters (who was already a writer-producer on the attraction) as showrunner and executive producer of the program. There were no explanations for the exchange, but “Harley Quinn” created controversy with a sex scene between Batman and Catwoman, which ended up being censored and reverberated in a negative way in DC Comics.