Harry Potter Actor Draco Reveals Mistake That Made Alan Rickman Swear On Him

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, shares the moment when Alan Rickman swore at him on set. Based on JK Rowling’s beloved novels, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone introduced the audience to Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry and his two best friends, Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint). The film was a huge critical and commercial success, leading to 7 direct sequels and 3 additional spin-off films. While Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) was the central villain of the Harry Potter films, Harry also faced several other antagonistic characters, including Draco and Snape (Rickman).

Rickman played Snape for all 8 Harry Potter movies, saying goodbye to paper in 2011 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Also known for hit movies like Hard to kill and I really love, Rickman finally passed away in 2016 after battling cancer. Initially serving as Potions Master at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Snape comes to play an increasingly important role as the Harry Potter film progress. Though he makes no secret of his disdain for Radcliffe’s character throughout the Harry Potter franchise, it is revealed in the final film that Snape has been acting as Harry’s protector since the beginning due to his love for Harry’s late mother Lilly.

To promote your new memoir, Beyond the WandDraco Malfoy actor Tom Felton took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes story from the Harry Potter set where Rickman swore at him. The actor reveals that after accidentally stepping on Rickman’s cape too many times, Rickman turned to him and said, “Don’t step on my fucking cover.a look like you never want to see.” Check out Felton’s full story below:

“Eventually, Alan Rickman told me in no uncertain terms, ‘Don’t step on my fucking cover.’ I kind of laugh. Death Eaters and I kind of looked at each other like ‘Is he kidding?’ It quickly became clear that he was definitely not kidding. In the next take, the director was very interested and asked me to walk as close to Alan as possible. And we got halfway through the great hall before [choking sound]. You must keep in mind that your cape is attached to your neck. Almost killed the poor man. He turned around and gave me a look you never want to see. Fortunately, in the next take, someone else stepped on his cover. So that kind of took the heat out of me. But I’ll never forget the words ‘Don’t step on my fucking cape.’

How Alan Rickman Brings Snape to Life in Harry Potter

Despite being an interesting character in Rowling’s books, Rickman’s version of Snape in the Harry Potter movies is arguably even better and more memorable. The classically trained actor brought a seriousness and an enigmatic quality to the role, with Harry Potter fans quickly starting to love his slow and deliberate line delivery. Furthermore, the love fans feel for Rickman’s Snape, who is introduced as a somewhat villainous character at the beginning, becomes even more rewarding when Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 reveals your honorable intentions all the time.

Felton’s story, which is both funny and surprising, reveals just how powerful Rickman’s presence was and how he was able to bring Snape to life so effectively in the Harry Potter franchise. In many ways, it’s easy to imagine Snape having a similar reaction in the same scenario. Although almost all the main actors involved in the Harry Potter shared their positive experiences with Rickman on set and talked about what a kind and thoughtful man he was, Felton’s latest story proves the actor was only human and acts as further evidence as to why he was so perfect for the role of Snape. .

