Help for victims of feminicide

We reached the initial goal of burial costs. But any help with children’s expenses is still welcome.

Cassia was brutally stabbed to death in Portugal in an act of cowardice in the presence of her 4 children.

The killer also beat one of the 14-year-old daughters, who is in a serious condition at the hospital. The daughter had head trauma and underwent surgery. It is not yet possible to know if she will have sequels for the rest of her life.

The other children aged 2, 3 and 8 are in the care of their uncles in Portugal.

With the mother dead and the father imprisoned, the children are now orphans. They are under the care of their uncle, who already has two children, and cannot afford to take care of 4 more children, apart from hospital and funeral expenses. In addition, we still do not have the dimension of the next costs with the eldest daughter, who is hospitalized in a critical condition.

For this reason, we made this vakinha to support the family. All help is welcome, we want to help children get on with their lives with the least possible impact, and allow them not to be separated. We would like them to be able to stay together with their uncle, as far as possible, to minimize this trauma.

