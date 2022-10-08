Hideo Kojima shows Elle Fanning behind the scenes of his next game

New behind-the-scenes photos of Hideo Kojima’s upcoming game have been revealed by Hideo Kojima himself, showcasing Elle Fanning’s work on it. Check out:

It is worth remembering that, according to an alleged leaked list of PlayStation projects, Death Stranding 2 is in development under the codename ocean.

So, many fans believe in the possibility of this mysterious project being the continuation of Sam Bridges’ journey.

The main bet at this point is that the full reveal will take place in December, in The Game Awardsespecially for the friendship between Kojima and the organizer of the event, Geoff Keighley.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is available with several new elements compared to the original game, including all-new story missions.

From the legendary director Hideo Kojimaa genre-defying experience emerges, even greater in the Director’s Cut.

In the future, a mysterious event known as Death Stranding has opened a passageway between the living and the dead, resulting in grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the ruined world, scarred by a desolate society.

Playing as Sam Bridges, your mission is to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the survivors of a devastated America.

Will you be able to reunite this shattered world, one step at a time?