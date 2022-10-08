House of hornets behind the beam draws attention before the game CSA x Sampaio; video | Brazilian series b

An unusual scene marked the pre-game of CSA x Sampaio Corrêa, for the 34th round of Serie B. There was a house of hornets behind one of the beams of the Rei Pelé Stadium, in Maceió, and administration officials were called to solve the problem.

With a fire extinguisher in his hands, one of them ran to do the job quickly, to give security to the goalkeeper who would be in that area.

Employees use fire extinguisher to kill wasps before the match between CSA x Sampaio Corrêa for Série B

As the smoke rose, the scene caught the attention of fans and the press alike. Sportv recorded the “operation” against the hornets live and, fortunately, the insects did not attack anyone.

Sought by the report, the stadium administration has not yet given further clarifications about the house of wasps behind the goal. The case had to be investigated.

The game started in Maceió, and Marcelo Carne, goalkeeper of CSA, stayed in the area where the problem happened. He acted calmly.

According to biologists, wasp venom can cause severe pain and redness at the site of the bite. An exam attack, however, can be very dangerous.